Gold, Silver rates Today: Gold shines on MCX amid strong global cues | Check city-wise rates on April 8

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold prices in the domestic futures market gained on Tuesday, i.e. April 8, 2025, amid positive global cues. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 87,559 per 10 grams, a gain of Rs 631 from the previous close of Rs 86,928. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 87,616 with a gain of 688 or 7.79 per cent. Between this, it touched a low of Rs 87,353 and a high of Rs 87,676,585.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, gained in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 88,898 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 650 from the previous close of Rs 88,248. While writing this report, it was trading at Rs 88,910 - a gain of Rs 662 or 0.75 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched the low of Rs 87,799 and a high of Rs 89,267.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,016.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:45 am was around $3,002.16 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 89,880 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 82,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 89,730 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 82,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 89,730 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 89,730 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,250 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 94,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 94,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 94,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,03,000 per kg.