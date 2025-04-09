Gold Price 22 Carat Today: Gold gains on MCX, silver shines too | Check city-wise rates on April 9 Gold Price 22 Carat Today: In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 90,440 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,900 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 22 Carat Today: Gold prices in the domestic futures market continued to gain on Wednesday, i.e. April 9, 2025, on strong buying interest amid renewed recession buzz. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 87,998 per 10 grams, a gain of Rs 350 from the previous close of Rs 87,648. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 88,655 with a gain of 688 or 7.79 per cent. Between this, it touched a low of Rs 87,998 and a high of Rs 888,95.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, gained in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 89,005 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 261 from the previous close of Rs 88,744. While writing this report, it was trading at Rs 88,910 - a gain of Rs 662 or 0.75 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 88,525 and a high of Rs 89,500.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,035.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:45 am was around $3,023.35 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 90,590 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 83,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 90,440 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 82,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 90,440 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 90,440 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,900 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 93,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 93,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 93,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,02,000 per kg.