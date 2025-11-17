TPMV Share Price: Stock drops 7% even as Q2 profit up multifold - What's behind the fall? TMPV Share Price: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has reported a multifold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 76,248 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Mumbai:

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles fell nearly 6 per cent on Monday, November 17, 2025, even as equity benchmark indices traded in the green in early trade and the company reported a multifold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 76,248 crore in the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The stock started the trading session at Rs 386.45 with a fall of 1.31 per cent against the previous close of Rs 391.60 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 1.80 times, the counter dipped further to touch the low of 363.15, representing a loss of 7.2 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 373.85 with a drop of 4.53 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,37,663.96 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter started the trading session at Rs 380 against the previous close of Rs 391.20.

TPMV Share Price: What's behind the fall?

The stock has fallen despite strong quarterly results as several analysts recommended a ‘reduce’ or ‘sell’ rating for the newly demerged TMPV stock. Also, JLR revenue was down by 24.3 per cent to 4.9 billion pounds. This could be another factor behind the fall.

Quarterly Results

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a considerable rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 76,248 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,521 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) said in a regulatory filing.

The net profit for the second quarter of this fiscal year includes "a notional profit on disposal of discontinued operations of Rs 82,600 crore", it added.

This includes the profit from the demerger and transfer of the commercial vehicles business of the company along with related investments to Tata Motors Ltd on a going concern basis and also profit on merger of Tata Motors Finance Ltd with Tata Capital Ltd, the filing said.

