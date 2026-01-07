Titan share price: Tata Group stock hits fresh 52-week high as revenue grows 40%, check details Titan Share Price: Shares of jewellery and watch maker Titan Co Ltd has a 52-week high of Rs 4,388 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,947.55.

Mumbai:

Shares of jewellery and watch maker Titan Co Ltd are in focus after the company reported a strong revenue in its October-December 2026 quarterly results. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 2.17 per cent at Rs 4200.45 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 4111.10. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 2.07 times, the scrip touched the intraday high of Rs 4,292.75, representing a gain of 4.46 per cent from the last closing. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 2,947.55, hit on April 7, 2025. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 4,291.95, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,80,949.04 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened at Rs 4,225, up from the previous close of Rs 4,111.80. It later touched intraday highs and lows of Rs 4,280 and Rs 4,202, respectively.

What's behind the rally?

The action in the stock comes after the Tata Group company reported a whopping 40 per cent annual growth in its standalone revenue during the December quarter of FY26. The surge in revenue is aided by increasing gold prices.

"Revenue growth was driven by substantial average selling price increases, offsetting flattish buyer growth," the company said.

During the quarter under review, Titan added 47 stores in its jewellery business, taking the total number to 1,167.

In this, Titan added 24 stores of CaratLane, a brand which was acquired by the company, taking its total count to 365.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 1147.55 per cent in 10 years and 178.28 per cent in five years. On a year-to-date (YoY) basis, the scrip has gained 6.02 per cent as against the dip of 0.30 per cent by the benchmark index.

