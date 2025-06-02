This stock under Rs 50 trades in green despite the market crash - Here's why Rathi Steel and Power, which owns and operates a 2 lakh tonnes steel plant in Uttar Pradesh, recently announced its quarterly results.

Mumbai:

Rathi Steel and Power share prices have weathered the storm and have demonstrated a growth of 700 per cent in 5 years. This stock has proven resilient even during market downturns, offering strong returns. Notably, the price of shares of this company is less than Rs 50, a testament to its stability.

Quarterly Results

Rathi Steel and Power, which owns and operates a 2 lakh tonnes steel plant in Uttar Pradesh, recently announced its quarterly results. The company's net profit for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025 was Rs 3.80 crore, a significant increase from the previous year's Rs 0.27 crore in the same quarter.

The company's EBITDA, a measure of its operating profitability, was Rs 8.06 crore during the quarter ending March 31, 2025, a significant increase from Rs 4.11 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The firm's revenue, a key indicator of its business performance, stood at Rs 149.75 crore in the March quarter, marking a 26 per cent annual increase. The company's revenue in the same quarter a year ago was Rs 118.52 crore.

Share Price Today

Today, the company's shares rose. The company's share prices rose 4.66 per cent on the BSE. Rathi Steel and Power Limited's shares opened at Rs 32.50 on the BSE. During the day, this stock reached Rs 32.99. In three months, the company has given a return of more than 20 per cent to positional investors. The company's 52-week high is Rs 97.81, and its 52-week low is Rs 24.50. The company's market cap is Rs 272.20 crore.

Dividend History

This company last paid dividends to investors in 2011. Then, it paid a dividend of Rs 0.30 per share. In 2010, it also paid a dividend of Rs 0.30 per share.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled amid weak trends in Asian markets and renewed global trade concerns. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 762.24 points to 80,688.77 and the NSE Nifty dropped 212.25 points to 24,538.45.