This smallcap company posts double-digit increase in its revenue, check details

Shares of One Point One Solutions, which offers Business Process Management (BPM) services, started today's trading session with a decent gain as the company has reported a rise in its net profit and revenue. The counter began trading at Rs 46.79 in the opening session against the previous close of Rs 46.02 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). However, it touched the intraday low of Rs 45.55 amid profit booking. Last seen, the scrip traded in green at Rs 46.56, representing a gain of 1.17 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

Technically, One Point One is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 77.50, hit on August 27, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 41.01. The company's market capitalisation is Rs 1,223 crore.

Quarterly Results

The company has posted a net profit of Rs 7.6 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The company reported a net profit of Rs 6.03 crore in the same year as the previous year.

In terms of revenue, the firm reported an increase of 13.08 per cent to Rs 54.73 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 48.40 crore in Q1FY25.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the volatile session in the green on Thursday. The Sensex closed higher by 57.75 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 80,597.66. During the day, it jumped 211.27 points or 0.26 per cent to 80,751.18. The 50-share NSE Nifty added 11.95 points or 0.05 per cent to 24,631.30.

Among Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the biggest gainers with Eternal leading the pack by ending the session with a gain of 1.94 per cent.

However, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, BEL and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards. Tata Steel was leading the pack with a fall of 3.03 per cent

The BSE smallcap gauge fell 306.96 points or 0.59 per cent to end at Rs 51,788.88 and midcap index went down by 0.18 per cent to end at 44,979.24.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)