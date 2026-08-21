Gold rises to Rs 1.61 lakh per 10 grams, silver too gains on MCX, here are the key levels to watch

Rates of precious metals in futures continue to gain as US Treasury bond buybacks and surging national debt fuel market volatility. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,205 or 0.75 per cent at Rs 1,60,630 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,59,425. It soon touched the intraday high of Rs 1,61,186, a gain of Rs 1,761 or 1.10 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,61,108 with a gain of Rs 1,683 or 1.06 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 1,59,601.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December 2026 were up by Rs 1,630 or 1.01 per cent to trade at Rs 1,62,876 per 10 grams in business turnover of 7,922 lots.

Key levels to watch

"Immediate support is at Rs 1,58,600-1,58,000, with next support at Rs 1,56,500-1,56,000. RSI at 73.02, in overbought territory, confirms very strong momentum, though the sharp run-up leaves the market vulnerable to a bout of profit-taking near record levels. Bias stays strongly constructive, with a hold above Rs 1,61,000 needed to extend gains toward Rs 1,62,000+; a slip below Rs 1,58,000 would signal near-term exhaustion," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 2,44,988 against the previous close of Rs 2,43,243, a gain of Rs 1,745 or 0.71 per cent. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 2,46,936, a jump of Rs 3,707 or 1.52 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,46,936 with a gain of Rs 3,693 or 1.52 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 1.38 per cent to approximately USD 4,599.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 2:00 pm was USD 4,580.73 per ounce, down up by USD 67.32 or 1.49 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,60,630 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,47,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,60,480 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,47,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,60,480 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,47,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,60,480 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,47,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,60,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,65,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)