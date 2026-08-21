Sensex, Nifty end volatile session largely flat, FMCG and auto index drag, Trent falls 1.53%

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the volatile session largely flat as elevated energy prices and renewed pressure in global bond markets kept investors cautious. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 3.11 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 77,540.83. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,725.67 and a low of 77,445.86, gyrating 279.81 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty ended the session flat with 20.15 points at 24,252. Similarly, the broader market ended the session green. While the BSE MidCap Select Index gained 73.03 points or 0.39 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index added 73.81 points or 0.81 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Auto were the major losers, falling 0.74 per cent and 0.60 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, Nifty Metal and Nifty Private Bank gained 0.86 per cent and 0.51 per cent, respectively.

"Indian equity benchmarks ended a choppy Friday session largely unchanged, as investors defended Thursday's recovery but showed little conviction to push the market decisively higher. Investor sentiment remained cautious heading into the weekend as a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields and persistently elevated crude oil prices discouraged investors from taking aggressive directional positions. The continuing standoff between the United States and Iran has kept geopolitical risk firmly embedded in energy markets, leaving oil prices at levels that remain uncomfortable for a major importing economy such as India," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Power Grid, BEL, Kotak Bank, NTPC and Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers, with Power Grid gaining 2.66 per cent today. On the flip side, Trent, Maruti, Indigo, HCL Tech and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards. Trent shares fell 1.53 per cent today.

Today, shares of 14 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 16 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 25 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, with gains, while the other 24 closed in the red and one remained unchanged.

Rupee settles on flat note

Meanwhile, the rupee pared initial gains and settled flat, up just 3 paise to 95.71 (provisional) against the US dollar, as crude oil prices remained elevated near USD 92 per barrel amid continued uncertainty over the US-Iran situation and the Strait of Hormuz.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)