Welspun Corp share price surges over 17% to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,319.80 on BSE, here's why

Shares of Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL), which has a diversified portfolio spanning line pipes, ductile iron (DI) pipes, stainless steel bars, pipes & tubes, and TMT rebars, are in action after the company said it has secured the largest single order in its history. According to the information shared with exchanges after market hours on Thursday, the order is valued at approximately USD 1.8 billion or around Rs 17,200 crore. Following this order, the company's overall global order book has expanded to an all-time high of USD 4.4 billion or Rs 42,100 crore.

Welspun Corp share price today

Following this update, the stock opened gap up with a gain of 8.33 per cent at Rs 2,171. Amid strong buying interest and a spurt in volume of more than 25.10 times, the stock gained further to hit an intraday high of Rs 2343.5, representing a gain of Rs 339.25 or 16.92 per cent from the previous close of 2,004.10 on the BSE. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high of Rs 2343.5. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 709.75, hit on February 2, 2026.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 2,330, up Rs 325.90, or 16.26 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 61,465.86 crore.

Welspun Corp order details

According to the exchange filing, the deal entails supplying pipes directly from the company’s manufacturing facility located in the United States

"Welspun Corp Limited has secured the largest single order in its history - valued at approx USD 1.8 billion (Rs 17,200 Crore) - for the supply of pipes from its manufacturing facility in the United States of America," the filing reads.

The company said the order significantly bolsters multi-year revenue visibility and reinforces Welspun's standing as a leading player in the global energy and infrastructure space.

Welspun Corp share price

The stock has given positive returns of 2,522.63 per cent in 10 years and 2,016.40 per cent in five years. The counter has gained 161.10 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has yielded a return of 192.21 per cent, compared to the correction of 8.95 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)