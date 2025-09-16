This renewable energy stock gains as company bags solar project from Northern Railway - Details here Renewable Energy Stock In Focus: Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of Servotech Renewable Power System traded in green on Tuesday as the company has informed exchanges that it has bagged a 1.2 MW grid-connected rooftop solar project from Northern Railway Moradabad Division. The stock opened with a gain at Rs 134.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up from its previous close of Rs 133.72. It jumped further to touch the high of Rs 137.25 - representing a gain of 2.63 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 135.19 with a gain of 1.10 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,052.07 per cent. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages.

Wins Project from Northern Railway Moradabad Division

As part of this contract, Servotech will carry out end-to-end execution of on-grid rooftop solar PV systems. This includes the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of solar plants of varying capacities across multiple sites within the Moradabad Division. This initiative supports Indian Railways’ ambitious sustainability vision to reduce reliance on conventional energy and cut carbon emissions through large-scale renewable energy integration.

Gets Order From BIAL For EV Chargers

Earlier, the company said it received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport.

Each charger will have a capacity of 240 kW and will enhance the e-transport operational efficiency at the airport, the company said.

Share Market Today

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday amid hopes of progress in the India-US bilateral trade talks.

A rally in global peers also instilled optimism in the domestic stock market ahead of this week's US Federal Reserve policy meeting.