This realty stock surges over 3% after acquisition update - check details

Shares of EPC firm Man Infraconstruction gained on Tuesday even as the market remained volatile. The surge in the share price comes after the civil construction company shared updates related to an acquisition. The counter started the session in the green at Rs 161.20 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 160.60. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 165.40 - a gain of 3.21 per cent from the last closing price. The stock has gained after two consecutive days of decline. On technical parameters, the counter is trading higher than 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than 5-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Acquisition Update

The ECP company has informed exchanges that MICL TIGERTAIL LLC, an associate of MICL Global, INC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, have acquired an additional 25 per cent of the membership Interest in the said LLC, effective from May 27, 2025.

MICL TIGERTAIL LLC was incorporated in June 2024 in Miami, Florida, USA. According to the company, the acquisition is intended to advance the company's strategic goals in real estate development, even though it is still in the early phases of business operations with a zero turnover rate, according to a report in DSIJ.

Quarter Results

The company has reported over 50 per cent growth in consolidated net profit in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. According to the exchange filing, net profit of the company in the quarter under consideration was Rs 97.15 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 64.65 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's total income was at Rs 327.83 crore, down from Rs 332.26 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Man Infraconstruction trimmed its expenses to Rs 194.81 crore in the fourth quarter, from Rs 261.72 crore in January-March FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company has recommended the first interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each, for FY26.

