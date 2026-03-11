This NBFC approves Rs 100 crore fundraising via non-convertible debentures, check share price

Mumbai:

Smallcap non banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital Ltd, has announced fundraising via the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company has informed exchanges that operations and finance committee of its board, at a meeting held on March 11, 2026, has approved the issuance of 9.25 per cent secured NCDs through private placement via the Electronic Book Provider (EBP) platform. Amid this update, the stock ended the trading session in the red at Rs 32.45 with a fall of 1.58 per cent against the previous close of Rs 32.97. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,951.40 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 41.50, hit on September 18, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 29.40.

Issue Size and Structure of NCDs

The company plans to issue a maximum of 1 lakh secured NCDs with a face value of Rs 10,000 per debenture. The total issue size will be up to Rs 100 crore, which includes a base issue of Rs 50 crore and a greenshoe option of up to Rs 50 crore.

These debentures will have a tenor of 30 months. They are expected to be allotted on March 18, 2026, and will mature 30 months from the allotment date.

Investors will receive an interest rate of 9.25 per cent per annum. In case of delays in interest payments, the company will pay an additional 2 per cent interest above the fixed coupon rate.

SBI Life Insurance Holds Stake

SBI Life Insurance also holds a stake in the company. According to Trendlyne data, SBI Life Insurance held a 6.83 per cent stake in Paisalo Digital as of December 2025.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 55,082 million in Q3FY26. Loan disbursements increased 7 per cent to Rs 10,574 million during the quarter, reflecting continued strong demand for credit.

The company also expanded its network by adding 492 new touchpoints, taking the total to 4,872 across 22 states. Customer numbers rose to nearly 14 million, with around 1.6 million new customers added during the quarter.

ALSO READ | Sufficient LPG stock in India right now, no need to increase prices: Govt sources

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)