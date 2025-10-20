This logistics stock gains after 2 days of consecutive fall amid rally in markets - Check Details According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 1167.81 per cent in five years and 91.48 per cent in three years.

Shares of Tiger Logistics, a logistics player with expertise in handling import and export of cargo and projects, gained after two days of consecutive fall. The stock is in action amid a rally in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty. The counter opened gap up at Rs 44.47, a gain of 3.51 per cent from the previous close of Rs 42.96. Amid firm buying, the gained further to touch the high of Rs 47.04, representing a jump of 9.5 per cent. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 44.85 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 474.18 crore. Over 1.10 lakh shares of the company had exchanged hands at the time of writing the report.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 1167.81 per cent in five years and 91.48 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 10.05 per cent in two years and 31.65 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 36.65 per cent as against the positive return of 7.51 per cent by the benchmark index.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped in early trade on Monday, driven by buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and foreign fund inflows.

A sharp rally in global markets also added to the markets' optimism during the initial trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 704.37 points to 84,656.56 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 216.35 points to 25,926.20.

From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries climbed over 2 per cent after the firm on Friday reported a 9.6 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the September quarter, driven by strong performance in its consumer-facing retail and telecom businesses and a recovery in its core oil-to-chemicals segment.

