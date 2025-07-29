This logistics stock extends gains amid weak markets - Here's why According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a multibagger return of 1251 per cent in five years and 116 per cent in three years.

Mumbai:

Shares of Tiger Logistics extended gains for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, July 29, even as the stock market fell in early trade, extending their downward journey for the fourth consecutive day. The counter opened in green with a slight gain at Rs 49.60, up from the previous close of Rs 49.42. It further gained to touch the high of Rs 50.99, representing the jump of around 3.17 per cent. Last seen, it was trading firmly in green at Rs 50.14. The action in the stock is being seen after the company informed exchanges about the successful completion of several major logistics projects.

Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 80.44, which was hit on December 10, 2024. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 35.92.

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a multibagger return of 1251 per cent in five years and 116 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 28.63 per cent so far this year against the 2.82 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

Execution Of Large-Scale Solar Logistics Projects

The company has informed exchanges about the successful execution of multiple large-scale logistics projects, involving approximately 2 GW of renewable energy capacity in a single project under its renewable energy vertical, TiGreen, to support India’s fast-growing solar manufacturing sector.

Tiger Logistics Q4 Results

The logistics company reported a 59.9 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 6.44 crore for the March quarter of FY25. Its net profit in January-March FY24 is Rs 4.02 crore. Revenue rose 23.5 per cent to Rs 114.50 crore in the last quarter of FY25 from Rs 92.71 crore in Q4 FY24.

Stock Market Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 270.77 points to 80,620.25 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 71.25 points to 24,609.65.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)