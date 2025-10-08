This IT services firm shares updates on fund raising, increase in authorised share capital: Details Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday, snapping their four-day rally following selling in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

Hyderabad-headquartered AI and digital transformation company Kellton Tech Solutions has informed exchanges about the 31st annual general meeting. According to the information, the company discussed raising funds by issuing convertible bonds worth up to USD 50 million through a private placement in foreign currency. Furthermore, the company got approval to raise funds up to Rs 250 crore through equity shares or other eligible securities.

The company also approved a proposal to increase its authorised share capital from Rs 60 crore to Rs 100 crore, which will increase the maximum number of shares it can issue.

Share Price Today

The share of the company started today's trading session in the green at Rs 23.90 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 23.88. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 23.99. However, it fell amid profit booking and ended the session at Rs 23.78. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,221.63.

