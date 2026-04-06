This hospitality sector stock hits 5% upper circuit even as markets remains volatile today, details here

Mumbai:

Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd., a small-cap company in the hospitality and lifestyle sector, hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday, even as benchmark indices remained volatile. The stock rose by Rs 1.32 to hit a 5 per cent upper circuit of Rs 27.82. Earlier, the company, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,939.40 crore, opened at Rs 27.50 on the BSE, compared to its previous close of Rs 26.50. The intraday low of the stock is Rs 27.03.

Multibagger returns for investors

According to BSE Analytics, the company’s stock has delivered strong multibagger returns over various time frames. It has gained 158 per cent in the past one year. Over a longer period, the stock has surged 581 per cent in the past two years and 526 per cent in the past three years. In the last five years, it has delivered returns of over 2277 per cent to investors.

52-week high and low

The stock has a 52-week low of Rs 9.60, touched on April 16, 2025, and a 52-week high of Rs 72.20, hit on November 24, 2025. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 40.57. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Circoloco Mumbai 2026 Event Announcement

In an exchange filing dated March 9, the company announced that its experiential and cultural platform, XORA World, will host the Circoloco Mumbai 2026 event in Mumbai.

The event is scheduled for April 19, 2026, at Jio World Garden, Mumbai. This will mark the first time India becomes part of the global Circoloco circuit.

Circoloco began in 1999 at the DC-10 club in Ibiza and has since evolved into one of the world’s leading underground music and lifestyle brands. According to the company, hosting this event will strengthen XORA World’s experiential portfolio and create new opportunities for global lifestyle and music events in India.

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,55,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)