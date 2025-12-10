This FMCG stock in focus as company shares update on issue price of warrant: Check details The stock has fallen after four days of consecutive gain and technically trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving avera

Mumbai:

Integrated Industries, a company involved in the sale of organic and inorganic food products, has informed exchanges about the error in the issue price and premium amount approved for the proposed preferential issue of equity warrants. According to the company, the correct issue price of the warrant is Rs 28.25, whereas earlier it was mistakenly written as Rs 25. The correct premium would be Rs 27.25, which was earlier written as Rs 24. The face value of the warrant will remain Rs 1 as before.

At the correct issue price, the total proceeds from the issuance of 40,600,000 convertible warrants will be approximately Rs 114.69 crore, compared to the previously reported amount of Rs 101.50 crore. The company confirmed that this was a typographical error and that there have been no changes to the previously stated terms, structure, or approvals.

Integrated Industries Share Price

The stock of the company started the trading session flat at Rs 31.81 on the BSE amid market volatility. However, the counter later dipped amid profit booking and hit the 5 per cent lower circuit of Rs 30.22. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 30.75 with a fall of 3.33 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 715.98 crore.

According to data available on the BSE, 14,85.953 equity shares of the company were traded at the time of writing the report.

The 52-week high of the stock, hit on December 10, 2024, is Rs 35, and the 52-week low is Rs 17. The stock has fallen after four days of consecutive gain and technically trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Q2FY26 and H1FY26 Results

The company has reported strong Q2FY26 and H1FY26 financial results. In an exchange filing, the company stated that its net sales for the September quarter increased by 43 per cent year-on-year to Rs 286.86 crore, compared to Rs 186.60 crore in the previous year. Furthermore, its Profit After Tax (PAT) also surged by 108 per cent to Rs 29.89 crore.

