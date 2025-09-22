HMPL's board approves allotment of 15,50,000 new equity shares, stock trades ex-date for final dividend Stock in focus: The state-owned 'Maharatna' company has given the contract to Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure, which was acquired by Hazoor recently.

Mumbai:

Diversified player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) has informed exchanges that its board has approved the allotment of 15,50,000 new equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 30. The allotment has been approved post the conversion of 1,55,000 warrants issued at an issue price of Rs 300 each. This allotment was a result of converting 1,55,000 warrants held by non-promoters, Safir Anand and Resonance Opportunities Fund. The conversion took place after the company received the final payment of approximately Rs 3.49 crore from the warrant holders.

Final Dividend Amount

Meanwhile, the shares of the company were in focus in today's session as they traded ex-date for a final dividend of Rs 0.20 per equity share (20 per cent) for the 2024-25 financial year. The board of directors of the company had set September 22, 2025, as the record date for this corporate action. A record date is important to help the company determine the eligibility of shareholders for a corporate action. As per the information shared with the exchanges, the dividend amount will be paid if approved by the members in the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 29, 2025.

Bags Rs 280 Crore Order From Oil India

Hazoor Multi Projects recently announced that one of its arms has bagged a Rs 280.1 crore order from Oil India Ltd to rent out a drilling rig.

The company recently incorporated a new arm to undertake power and renewable energy projects.

The development comes after the company informed about its plans to set up a 500 MW solar project in Andhra Pradesh at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore, last month, and a 1.2 GW capacity solar park in Solapur, Maharashtra, in January.