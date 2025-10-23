This BSE smallcap stock gains nearly 6% amid rally in stock market - Check details Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE smallcap company Nandan Denim gained nearly 6 per cent on Thursday, October 23, 2025, as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade amid growing optimism on the US-India trade deal front. Fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in IT stocks also drove the markets higher during the initial trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 734.36 points to 85,160.70 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 198.3 points to 26,066.90.

Share price today

Amid the rally in the stock market, the scrip opened in the green at Rs 3.31 against the previous close of Rs 3.28 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 1.79 times, the counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 3.47, representing a gain of 5.79 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 3.38, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 487.22 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 3.29 against the previous close of Rs 3.28. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 3.48 and a low of Rs 3.24.

52-week high and low

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 6.36, hit on November 4, 2024, and the 52-week low is Rs 3.05. Stock has been gaining for the last 3 days and has risen 6.31 per cent in the period.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 47.53. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Equity markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

In a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, the Sensex rose by 62.97 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 84,426.34. The Nifty went up by 25.45 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 25,868.60.