Textile stock under Rs 50 surges over 17% as markets rebound after 3-day fall: Do you own? The action in the stock comes as the board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on November 13, 2025, to review the earnings for the quarter and half-year that ended on September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26).

Mumbai:

Shares of textile company Vishal Fabrics surged over 17 per cent on Monday, November 10, 2025, as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded after sliding for the past three sessions amid positive global cues. The stock opened in green at Rs 27.48 against the previous close of Rs 27.24 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume, the scrip touched intraday high of Rs 31.90, representing a gain of 17.11 per cent. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 29.70, up 9.03 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 735.40 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 40.33 and the 52-week low is Rs 21.05. Stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 11.44 per cent in this period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The action in the stock comes as the board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on November 13, 2025, to review the earnings for the quarter and half-year that ended on September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26).

Share Price Today

According to BSE Analytics, the company's stock has gained more than 10 per cent in the past week, more than 2 per cent in the past month and over 14 per cent in the past six months.

On an annual basis, the stock has declined 8 per cent. However, it has gained 46 per cent in the past two years.

Stock Market Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 267.74 points or 0.32 per cent to 83,484.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 84.90 points or 0.33 per cent to 25,577.20.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Bharat Electronic Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

Trent Ltd, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, State Bank of India, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

ALSO READ | Delhi–Dehradun Expressway expected to open by February 2026 after multiple delays: Report

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)