Tenneco Clean Air Share Price: Stock makes strong debut, lists at 27% premium over IPO price

Mumbai:

Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, part of the US-based Tenneco Group, made a strong debut on the bourse on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The stock got listed with a nearly 27 per cent premium against the issue price of Rs 397. The stock made its debut at Rs 505, a jump of 27.20 per cent from the issue price on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On the BSE, it opened at Rs 498, a premium of 25.44 per cent. The stock later gained to Rs 576. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 20,604 crore. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 515, representing a gain of 1.98 per cent from the listing price on the NSE.

Earlier, the initial public offer (IPO) of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd received a decent response from investors and was subscribed nearly 59 times on the final day of the share sale on Friday.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Tenneco Clean Air's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 104 ahead of the listing on the NSE and BSE. Considering the upper price band of Rs 397, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 501, reflecting a grey market premium of 26.20 per cent.

Ahead of the IPO, the company said it has raised Rs 1,080 crore from anchor investors. Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale by promoter Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, with no fresh equity issuance.

Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, Tenneco (Mauritius) Ltd, Federal-Mogul Investments BV, Federal-Mogul Pty Ltd, and Tenneco LLC are the promoters of the company.

What does the company do?

Tenneco Clean Air India manufactures and supplies critical, highly engineered, technology-intensive clean air, powertrain, and suspension solutions tailored for Indian original equipment manufacturers and export markets.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)