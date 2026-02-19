TCS shares gain as TATA Group partners with OpenAI to build AI infrastructure with 100MW capacity

Mumbai:

Shares of IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained on Thursday after the company informed exchanges that Tata Group and OpenAI have announced a multi-dimensional strategic partnership. The stock opened in the green at Rs 2,716.25 against the previous close of Rs 2,694.60 on the BSE. It surged further to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,748, marking a gain of 1.98 per cent. At the time of last trade, the scrip was quoting at Rs 2,706.90, up 0.46 per cent, even as the BSE declined 647.85 points or 0.77 per cent to 83,086.40. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 9,78,367.05 crore.

Tata Group–OpenAI Strategic Partnership

According to the company, the partnership between TCS, Tata Group and OpenAI spans multiple high-impact areas. These include powering AI-led innovation across Tata Group companies, collaborating to drive AI transformation across industries globally, and setting up AI infrastructure.

The collaboration includes plans to build AI infrastructure with a capacity of 100MW.

Leadership Commentary on AI Collaboration

“This deep collaboration between OpenAI and Tata Group marks a major milestone in India’s vision to become a global leader in AI. We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India. This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together, we will skill India’s youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.

Commenting on the development, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that India is already leading the way in AI adoption.

“Through OpenAI for India and our partnership with Tata Group, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India and in India, so that more people across the country can access and benefit from it,” Altman said.

Enterprise ChatGPT Access for Tata Employees

As part of the partnership, several thousand Tata Group employees will gain access to Enterprise ChatGPT to accelerate innovation and productivity. Additionally, TCS will leverage OpenAI’s Codex to enhance software engineering outcomes.