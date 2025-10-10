TCS Share Price: IT stock falls post Q2 results, dividend announcement - Do you own? TCS Share Price: Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest IT services firm, has reported a nearly 1.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit in Q2 FY26.

Mumbai:

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest IT services firm, fell around 1.5 per cent even as the benchmark Sensex rose by nearly 300 points. At the same time, Nifty traded above the 25,250 level in the early session on Friday, October 10, 2025. The stock falls even as the company reported a nearly 1.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,075 crore in the July-September quarter on a wider profit margin.

The counter started the trading session in the green at Rs 3064.90 against the previous close of Rs 3,061.95 on the BSE. However, it dipped amid profit booking and touched the intraday low of Rs 3,015, a fall of 1.53 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,016.10 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 10,90,853 crore. The counter has fallen after 2 days of consecutive gain.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 4,494, and the 52-week low is Rs 2,867.55.

Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

TCS Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a positive return of 129 per cent in 10 years and 7.33 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 3.20 per cent in three years and 28.55 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, it has dipped 26.54 per cent as against the positive return of 5.08 per cent by the benchmark index.

TCS Q2 net up 1.4 per cent

The company has reported a nearly 1.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,075 crore in the second quarter of FY26. Revenues from operations for the second quarter of FY2025-26 rose by 2.39 per cent to Rs 65,799 crore, up from Rs 64,259 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, the company, which had stunned all in July by announcing plans to lay off 12,000 employees, reported a 20,000 drop in the overall headcount at the end of the quarter and disclosed that it took a Rs 1,135 crore hit due to severance packages offered to mid-to-senior level employees who were asked to go.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)