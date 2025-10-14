TCS Interim Dividend: Shares to trade ex-date tomorrow, check dividend amount and other details TCS Dividend 2025: As per the information shared with exchanges, the dividend payment will be made on November 4, 2025.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) will remain in focus on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, as they will trade ex-date for the interim dividend. This means that those who want to be eligible to get the dividend must own the stock on or before October 15. Earlier, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 11, and July 16, 2025, was the ex-date for this corporate action.

TCS Interim Dividend Amount

The IT major has announced an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each.

TCS Dividend 2025 Payment Date

As per the information shared with exchanges, the dividend payment will be made on November 4, 2025.

“The second interim dividend shall be paid on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, which is the Record Date, fixed for the purpose," the company said in an exchange filing.

TCS Quarterly Results

Meanwhile, the company has posted a 1.39 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,075 crore in the July-September quarter of this financial year. It had posted a profit of Rs 11,909 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, the profit declined by 5.3 per cent on a sequential basis as the company had posted a net profit of Rs 12,760 in Q1 FY26.

Meanwhile, the stock ended the session in the red today. The counter opened in the green at Rs 3,010.05 against the previous close of Rs 3,007.15 on the BSE. It later touched a high of Rs 3,027 before falling amid the market sell-off. The stock ended the session at Rs 2,960.30, with a loss of 1.56 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 10,71,062.45 crore.