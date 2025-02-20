Tata Motors shares in focus on buzz of partnership with Tesla, trading 42% below its 52-week high Tata Motors Share Price Today: According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a multibagger return of 334.81 per cent in 5 years.

Tata Motors Share Price: Shares of Tata Motors gained on Thursday i.e. February 20, 2025. The counter opened flat at Rs 680.75 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 680.85. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 675.30. However, the counter bounced back and hit an intra-day high of Rs 687.40 - a gain of around 1 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. Last seen, it held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 687 on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares of Tata Motors were trading at Rs 686.10 at the time of writing this report.

The stock has been under pressure amid the volatility in the market and traded at a new 52-week low of Rs 667 on February 17, 2025. This is a fall of over 43 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 1,179.05. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 2,53,578.72 crore.

The surge in share price comes as some media reports said that Tesla has reached out to executives at Tata Motors for a possible collaboration for establishing an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in India.

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a multibagger return of 334.81 per cent in 5 years. However, it has given a negative return of 25.63 per cent to its investors in one year.

Tata Motors Q3 results

The company posted a 10 per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,188 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Tata Motors had reported a Rs 1,076 crore consolidated net profit in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's total income also rose to Rs 15,793 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 15,294 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company announced the launch of its registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in Guwahati. The facility will have the capacity to dismantle up to 15,000 end-of-life vehicles annually.

Operated by Tata Motors' partner Axom Platinum Scrappers, the facility is equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.