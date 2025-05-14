Tata Motors shares dip over 3% as Q4 profit declines 51%: Check dividend amount and other details Tata Motors Share Price Today: Stock has been losing for the last two days and has corrected 3.26 per cent in the period.

Mumbai:

Tata Motors Share Price: Shares of Tata Motors dipped over 3 per cent on Wednesday, i.e. on May 14, 2025, after the firm reported a 51 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The counter started the session at Rs 699.75 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 707.90. The scrip dipped further amid profit booking and touched an intraday low of Rs 686. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 695.80 - a fall of Rs 1.71 per cent from the previous close.

Stock has been losing for the last 2 days and has corrected 3.26 per cent in the period. On technical parameters, the stock is trading at higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,179.05 and the 52-week low is Rs 542.55. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,56,148.25 crore.

Tata Motors Q4 Results

Tata Motors has announced it financial results for the March quarter and reported a 51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,556 crore. The profit is mainly hit by lower volumes and operating leverage.

The auto major had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,528 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,19,503 crore, as against Rs 1,19,033 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Tata Motors Share Price History

Shares of Tata Motors have given a multibagger return to its investors. The stock has given a return of 731 per cent in 5 years. However, it has corrected 27 per cent in one year. On YTD basis, it has given negative return of 7 per cent.

Tata Motors Dividend

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share, subject to approval by the shareholders.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade today. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex climbed 281.43 points to 81,429.65 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 96.65 points to 24,675.