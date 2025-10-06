Tata Capital IPO GMP: Issue opens for subscription, check lot size, price band and other details Tata Capital IPO GMP: Non-banking financial company Tata Capital's Rs 15,512 crore maiden public offering is now open for subscription.

The initial public issue (IPO) of the non-banking financial company Tata Capital is now open for subscription. The NBFC's Rs 15,512 crore maiden public collected Rs 4,642 crore from 68 domestic and global institutional investors, with the anchor book witnessing demand nearly five times higher than the allocated amount. According to a circular posted on the BSE website, the anchor round attracted widespread participation from both domestic and foreign institutional investors. Among the prominent names are the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Amansa Holdings, Nomura, Morgan Stanley, Government Pension Fund Global, and Goldman Sachs.

The NBFC has allotted 14.24 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 326 apiece, which takes the transaction size to Rs 4,642 crore. The company has declared a price range of Rs 310 to Rs 326 per share.

Tata Capital IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, unlisted shares of Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, are currently trading at Rs 333.5. It means a grey market premium (GMP) of 2.30 per cent.

Tata Capital IPO Allotment

The expected date for the finalisation of share allocation is October 9, 2025.

Tata Capital IPO Listing Date

The shares of the NBFC are likely to be listed on October 14, 2025.

LG Electronics India IPO GMP

According to Investorgain, unlisted shares of LG Electronics are currently trading at Rs 1391. It means a grey market premium (GMP) of or 22.02 per cent over the upper price band of 1,1140.

LG Electronics IPO Allotment Date

According to the available information, the finalisation of share allocation is expected on October 10, 2025.

LG Electronics IPO Listing Date

The share of LG Electronics is expected to be listed on October 14, 2025.

LG Electronics IPO Lot Size, Price Band

Investors can apply in lots, with each lot of the book build issue comprising 13 shares of the company.