Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status Online: Step-by-step guide, latest GMP and other details Tata Capital IPO Allotment Date Today: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Capital Ltd. was subscribed 1.95 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.

Mumbai:

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of non-banking financial company Tata Capital, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., was subscribed 1.95 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday. The company's Rs 15,512 crore share sale received bids for 65.12 crore shares against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer. As the bidding period is over now, investors are eagerly waiting for the allotment date, which is likely today, i.e. October 9, 2025. It must be noted that Tata Capital's IPO is the largest issue of this year.

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status Check NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Tata Capital Limited’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Tata Capital IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Tata Capital IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Tata Capital IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details like the application number or PAN to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Tata Capital IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar — https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select 'Tata Capital' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Tata Capital IPO application will appear on the screen.

Tata Capital IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, unlisted shares of Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, are currently trading at Rs 330. It means a grey market premium (GMP) of 1.23 per cent from the upper price band of Rs 326.

The shares of Tata Capital will list on both NSE and BSE on October 13, 2025.