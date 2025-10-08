Tata Capital IPO GMP vs LG Electronics IPO GMP: Check subscription status and other details Tata Capital IPO GMP vs LG Electronics IPO GMP: Today is the last day of the three-day share sale of Tata Capital Ltd. The three-day IPO of the non-banking financial company was subscribed to 75 per cent on the second day.

Mumbai:

The initial public offer (IPO) of LG Electronics India Ltd is open for subscription. The issue got fully subscribed on the first day itself. Meanwhile, Today is the last day of the three-day share sale of Tata Capital Ltd. The three-day IPO of the non-banking financial company was subscribed to 75 per cent on the second day.

Tata Capital IPO Subscription Status

According to the information available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue of Tata Capital Ltd was subscribed to 89 per cent while writing the report. The initial public offer of the non-banking financial company received bids for 29,53,20,000 shares against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer. While the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 96 per cent subscription, the quota for non-institutional investors garnered 97 per cent subscription. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 80 per cent subscription.



LG Electronics India IPO Subscription Status

At the time of writing the report, the initial public offer of LG Electronics India Ltd was subscribed 1.5 times. The three-day IPO received bids for 10,67,05,833 shares against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, translating into 1.50 times subscription, according to NSE data.

According to NSE data, the portion meant for non-institutional investors garnered 3.61 times subscription, while the category for retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 1.15 times. The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 49 per cent subscription.

Tata Capital IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, unlisted shares of Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, are currently trading at Rs 333. It means a grey market premium (GMP) of 2.15 per cent from the upper price band of Rs 326.

LG Electronics IPO GMP Today

The LG Electronics IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today is Rs 1,438, representing a premium of Rs 298 over the upper price band of Rs 1,140.

ALSO READ | Om Freight Forwarders share listing on NSE, BSE: Stock debuts at around 40% discount to IPO price