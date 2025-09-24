Swiggy shares in focus as firm to exit Rapido with Rs 2,400 crore stake-sale to Prosus, Westbridge On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 458.20, compared to its previous close of Rs 449.20. The counter touched the intraday high of Rs 460.90 and a low of Rs 437.65.

Mumbai:

Shares of food delivery major Swiggy are in focus today, September 24, 2025, as the company has announced that its board has approved the sale of its stake in Roppen Transportation Services, which operates bike taxi aggregator Rapido, for a total consideration of nearly Rs 2,400 crore. The stock opened with a gap up today at Rs 458.85 on the BSE, against its previous close of Rs 449.15. While it gained further to touch the high of Rs 461, it fell amid profit booking to touch the low of 437.55, a drop of 2.58 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 438.10. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,09,246.67 crore.

Share Price History

On a year-to-date basis, the stock has corrected by 19.27 per cent, compared to a 4.24 per cent correction in the benchmark index.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 617 and the 52-week low is Rs 297. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages.

Swiggy To Exit Rapido

In a regulatory filing, Swiggy informed that its Board of Directors have approved "the proposal for sale of 10 equity shares and 1,63,990 Series D Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares ("CCPS") held by the Company in Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd (Rapido) to MIH Investments One BV, a company incorporated in the Netherlands".

It further stated that the Rs 1,968 crore agreement is a strategic decision and the transaction will help to realise the investments of the company, for the benefit of the company and its shareholders.