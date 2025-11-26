Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status: Step-by-step guide to check it on BSE and NSE, see latest GMP Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status: Ahead of the IPO, the company mobilised Rs 268.5 crore from anchor investors.

Mumbai:

The allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical excipients manufacturer Sudeep Pharma is expected to be finalised today. Earlier, the IPO received 93.71 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Tuesday. According to data available on the Rs 895-crore IPO got bids for 99,00,87,025 shares against 1,05,64,926 shares on offer. Ahead of the IPO, the company mobilised Rs 268.5 crore from anchor investors. The price band for the offering has been fixed at Rs 563-593 per equity share. As the focus shifts to allotment, here are some easy steps to check the status online.

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Sudeep Pharma IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar — https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select 'Sudeep Pharma' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Sudeep Pharma IPO application will appear on the screen.

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Sudeep Pharma's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 96. Considering the upper price band of Rs 593, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 689, reflecting a grey market premium of 16.19 per cent.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. According to information available, the tentative listing date is November 28, 2025.

ALSO READ | Noida International Airport, UPSRTC join hands to introduce bus services to key UP locations

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)