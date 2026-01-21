Stocks to watch today: Rallis India, Coal India and United Spirits among shares in focus Stocks to watch today: State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has received a mineral concession licence from the Ministry of Mines for the Kawalapur rare earth element (REE) block in Maharashtra.

Mumbai:

Indian equity markets ended the volatile session on January 20, 2026, on a sharply negative note amid intense selling pressure. At the close, the Sensex plunged 1,065.78 points or 1.28 per cent, to settle at 82,180.47, while the Nifty declined 353 points, or 1.38 per cent, to close at 25,232.50. With US equity markets closing sharply lower, the Indian benchmark indices are set to open on a weak note. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty opened at 25,218, down 37 points from its previous close of 25,255. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,938.33 crore on January 20, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 3,665.69 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

Rallis India

Agri input company Rallis India, a Tata enterprise, has reported an over 80 per cent year-on-year decline in its profit after tax at Rs 2 crore during the quarter ending December 2025. The company's PAT (profit after tax) stood at Rs 11 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Coal India

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has received a mineral concession licence from the Ministry of Mines for the Kawalapur rare earth element (REE) block in Maharashtra. The development is considered a key step in the miner’s diversification into the strategic critical mineral segment.

United Spirits

Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd has reported a 24.77 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 418 crore for the December quarter of FY26. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 335 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by United Spirits Ltd (USL).

Indiamart Intermesh

B2B e-commerce company Indiamart Intermesh Ltd has reported a 55.62 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 188.31 crore for the December quarter of FY26. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 121 crore during the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (IIL).

ALSO READ | Union Budget 2026: Tax slabs set for a big shake-up or higher exemption limit ahead? All eyes on FM

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)