Stocks to watch today: PFC, TCS, HCL Tech, and Ola Electric among shares in focus

Mumbai:

Indian equity markets bounced back on Monday to end the session on January 12, 2026, on a positive note. At the close, the Sensex gained 301.93 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 83,878.17, while the Nifty rose 106.95 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 25,790.25. Amid strong global cues, they are expected to open on a steady to mildly positive note. Asian markets are trading higher and US indices closed firm overnight. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty opened at 25,935 against the previous close of 25,859, with a gain of 76 points. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,638.40 crore on January 12, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 5,839.32 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

Power Finance Corporation (PFC)

State-run Power Finance Corporation has announced that it is aiming to raise Rs 5,000 crore through a non-convertible debenture issue. It will be a public issue of NCDs of 15-year tenor, and the company is offering a coupon rate of 7.3 per cent payable on an annual basis.

HCL Technologies (HCLTech)

Shares of IT services firm HCLTech will be in focus as the company has reported an 11.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,076 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26, hit by a one-time provision of USD 82 million (Rs 719 crore) for the implementation of new labour codes.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Country's largest IT services exporter TCS on Monday reported a 13.91 per cent drop in December quarter profit at Rs 10,657 crore, majorly on a one-time impact of new labour codes.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric has announced the rollout of its first battery energy storage system, Shakti, from its manufacturing plant in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. This marks the company's entry into the country's residential BESS (battery energy storage system) market and takes the company beyond the automotive domain.

Anand Rathi Wealth

Anand Rathi Wealth, a part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, has reported 30 per cent surge in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 100.1 crore for the three months ended December 2025.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has secured a three-year contract from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to manage in-plant warehouse operations at the truck manufacturer’s facility in Oragadam.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)