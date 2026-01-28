Stocks to watch today: Marico, Vodafone Idea, Titagarh Rail and Hindalco among shares in focus Stocks to watch today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,068.49 crore on January 27, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak for the 104th day with net purchases of Rs 8,999.71 crore.

Indian equity benchmark indices witnessed a volatile trading session but ended on a positive note, snapping the recent corrective trend as selective buying emerged across heavyweight stocks amid supportive global cues and earnings-driven optimism. The Nifty ended 126.75 points higher at 25,175.40, while the Sensex was up by 319.78 points to close at 81,857.48. With US equity markets rising to a record on Tuesday, the Indian benchmark indices are expected to open on a firm note today, extending the late-session recovery seen in the previous session. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty opened at 25,465.50, up 47.5 points from its previous close of 25,418. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,068.49 crore on January 27, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak for the 104th day with net purchases of Rs 8,999.71 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

Motilal Oswal Fin Services

Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Tuesday reported a 58 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 721 crore for the December quarter 2025, driven by robust growth in its assets and private wealth management business. It had posted a net profit of Rs 456 crore in the year-ago period.

Vodafone Idea

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 5,286 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025, mainly on account of service upgrades by customers. The company posted a net loss of Rs 6,609 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's subscriber base declined by 3.4 per cent on a YoY basis to 19.29 crore from 19.98 crore. However, Vi saw an increase in postpaid and 4G/5G subscribers.

Titagarh Rail

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with ABB India Ltd to develop propulsion systems and enable technology transfer for 25 kV driverless metro projects in the country. Under the agreement, ABB India will support the design, manufacture, supply, testing, installation supervision, and commissioning of propulsion systems, along with the transfer of technology for the train control and monitoring system (TCMS) for 25 kV AC metro applications, the TRSL informed the bourses.

Marico

Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Tuesday reported a 13.3 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 460 crore for the December quarter, led by a high single-digit volume growth from the Indian market. It had posted a net profit of Rs 406 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Marico.

However, Marico's consolidated revenue from operations rose 26.6 per cent to Rs 3,537 crore in the December quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 2,794 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Hindalco

Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, on Tuesday announced a Rs 21,000-crore plan to expand its aluminium smelter in Odisha. The company has commissioned a Rs 4,500-crore facility for flat rolled products and battery-grade aluminium foil production.

Dividend stocks

Shares of KEI Industries, KP Energy, KPI Green Energy, and Wendt will be in focus as these stocks will trade ex-date for interim dividend or Rs 4.5, Rs 0.20, Rs 0.2, and Rs 20 respectively.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)