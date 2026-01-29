Stocks to watch today: L&T, NSDL, and State Bank of India among shares in focus Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has announced its quarterly results and reported a 73.9 per cent spike in its profit to Rs 170.8 crore. The company's revenue jumped to 49.1 per cent to Rs 1,895.7 crore.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices witnessed a volatile trading session on January 28, 2025, but ended on a positive note. At the close, the Sensex gained 487.20 points, or 0.60 per cent, to settle at 82,344.68, while the Nifty rose 167.35 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 25,342.75. With US equity markets holding steady at their all-time high, the Indian benchmark indices are expected to open flat to mildly positive today. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty opened at 25,404.50, down by 22 points from its previous close of 25,426.50. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyer and purchased equities worth Rs 480.26 crore on January 28, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak for the 105th day with net purchases of Rs 3,360.59 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

Larsen & Toubro

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has reported a 4.2 per cent drop in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 3,215 crore in the December quarter due to one-time provision for employee benefits related to new labour codes. The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,359 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to the BSE.

State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) has raised USD 250 million (about Rs 2,250 crore) through bonds to fund its foreign business. These unsecured bonds would have a maturity of 12 months and a coupon rate of 50 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), payable quarterly in arrears, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) will be in focus as the RVNL–GPT joint venture has emerged as the lowest bidder from Northern Railway for a project worth Rs 1,201.35 crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

The PSU has announced its quarterly results and reported a 73.9 per cent spike in its profit to Rs 170.8 crore. The company's revenue jumped to 49.1 per cent to Rs 1,895.7 crore.

NSDL

The company has informed exchanges that its total income rose 15.4 per cent YoY in the third quarter of FY26 and declined by 20.7 per cent sequentially to Rs 198.7 crore (due to seasonality of e-Voting and Dividend income Q2 FY 26). The company's revenue from operations increased YOY by 14.0 per cent but sequentially declined (due to seasonality) by 17.2 per cent to Rs 169.0 crore.



ALSO READ | Forgot money in your old bank account? Here's how you can claim it back in few minutes

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)