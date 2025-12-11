Stocks to be in focus today: TCS, SBI, Adani Group among shares on analyst radar today Stocks in focus today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 18.5 points at 25,955.50, compared to the previous close of 25,974.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to open on a positive note today, i.e., on December 11, 2025, after declining for the third straight day on Wednesday. Dragged by a last-hour selloff in consumer durables, private banks and IT shares, Indian stock markets closed at a nearly month’s low. However, Indian equities are expected to have a positive start after the US Federal Reserve's rate cut by 25 basis points pushed the US stock market to the edge of its record high. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 18.5 points at 25,955.50, compared to the previous close of 25,974.

Stocks to watch on December 11

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest IT services firm, has announced the acquisition of US-headquartered Coastal Cloud for USD 700 million. The deal will make the IT firm among the top five Salesforce advisory and consulting firms globally.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel has informed exchanges that its board has approved the acquisition of a 50.01 per cent stake in Odisha-based Thriveni Pellets Pvt Ltd (TPPL). The acquisition would cost around Rs 636 crore and is expected to bolster Tata Steel's supply chain, especially in the crucial sector of raw materials.

Adani Group Stocks

Shares of the Adani group will be in focus as the ports-to-energy conglomerate has announced investment of up to Rs 12 lakh crore in India in the next six years. The investments will be made in infrastructure, mining, renewable energy and ports, among others.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MAZDOCK)

The stock will be in focus as the defence PUS has informed exchanges that the Brazilian Navy and the Indian Navy, in association with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the exchange of information related to the maintenance of Scorpene-class submarines and other military ships.

State Bank of India (SBIN)

Share of the PSU bank will be in focus as the lender has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to establish a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act, 2013, for the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform.

