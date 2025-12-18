Stocks in focus today: PSU NTPC, Titagarh Rail System, Ola Electric to be on investors' radar on December 18 Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) has secured a Rs 273.24-crore contract from the Indian Railways for the supply and maintenance of Rail Borne Maintenance Vehicles (RBMV).

Mumbai:

Indian benchmark indices experienced pressure at higher levels on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 and ended the session in the red for the third consecutive day. While Sensex declined by 120 points, the Nifty ended 42 points lower due to relentless foreign fund outflows. On Tuesday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,381.92 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,077.48 crore, according to exchange data. However, volatility remained subdued, with India VIX easing by 2.25 percent to 9.8375, reflecting continued market complacency and expectations of range-bound trading. Meanwhile, US markets witnessed sharp overnight sell-off amid more drops in AI stocks. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow extended their losing streak as investors booked profits in high-valuation technology and AI stocks. In the backdrop of this, lets have a look at the stocks that are likely to be on investors' radar today.

Titagarh Rail Systems

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) has secured a Rs 273.24-crore contract from the Indian Railways for the supply and maintenance of Rail Borne Maintenance Vehicles (RBMV). In a regulatory filing, this order marks the company's maiden win in the safety and signalling systems segment.

Ola Electric Mobility

Ola Electric founder and promoter Bhavish Aggarwal has sold another additional 4.2 crore shares via open market transactions on Wednesday. The stock of the company hit record low in the last trading session.

NTPC

State-owned power giant NTPC has announced commercial capacity addition of 359.58 MW through various solar projects of its subsidiaries in Gujarat and Rajasthan, taking the overall commercial capacity over 85.5 GW at the Group level.

Larsen & Toubro

The company has bagged multi-crore projects, including the development of a museum at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

Vedanta

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal has said that the proposed demerger is targeted for completion by March 2026 and will result in five independently listed.

Lupin

Drug maker Lupin has received an establishment inspection report with a satisfactory Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)