Stocks in focus today: BPCL, Ola Electric, Vodafone Idea among stocks to watch on December 19

Indian equity markets extended losses for the fourth consecutive session amid uncertainty over a trade deal. At the close, the Sensex declined 77.84 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 84,481.81, while the Nifty slipped marginally by 3 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 25,815.55. However, the Indian benchmark indices are expected to start in green as global markets are trading with a positive bias, followed by a rally in US equities post lower-than-expected November consumer price inflation data, which has raised hopes of further interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to buy on for the second day on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 595.78 crore, and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 2,700.36 crore. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 13.5 points at 25,954, compared to the previous close of 25,940.50.

In the backdrop of this, here are some of the stocks that will be in focus during today's trading session.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric promoter Bhavish Aggarwal divested an additional 2.83 crore shares via a bulk deal on Thursday, for a third straight session. The shares were sold at Rs 31.60 each, with the transaction valued at Rs 90.27 crore, according to exchange data.

BPCL

The board of directors of state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has approved the formation of a joint venture company with Coal India Limited for setting up a Coal Gasification Project at Western Coal fields, Maharashtra.

HCL Technologies

IT services company HCL Technologies has announced that it will purchase the Telco Solutions Business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise for a total purchase price of up to USD 160 million. The purchase price includes USD 15 million of incentives based on FY25 performance.

Shriram Finance

The board of directors of Financial Services firm Shriram Finance will meet today to take a call on capital raising through stake sale.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's subsidiary, VITIL, has completed a Rs 3,300 crore fundraising by issuing non-convertible debentures.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)