Stock under Rs 50: This FMCG stock gains on allotment of equity shares by subsidiary company

Shares of frozen meat exporter gained on Friday, i.e. on May 16, 2025, after the company informed exchanges that its subsidiary has allotted 30.37 lakh equity shares by way of conversion of loan into equity. The stock opened in green at Rs 33.05 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 32.91 and gained further to touch the high of Rs 33.70 - a gain of 2.40 per cent. The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 59.44 and the 52-week low is Rs 27.54. The market cap of the FMCG company is Rs 1,684 crore.

On technical parameters, the stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Allotment Of Equity Shares

The company in discussion here is HMA Agro. As per the information shared with the exchanges, the shares have been allotted by its subsidiary, HMA Natural Foods Private Limited. The shares allotted have a face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 per share.

"Allotted 30,37,000 (Thirty Lakh Thirty-Seven Thousand) equity shares of face value ₹10/- each at an issue price of ₹10/- per share, aggregating to ₹3,03,70,000/- (Rupees Three Crore Three Lakh Seventy Thousand only) by way of conversion of loan into equity," the filing reads.

HMA Agro, which made its debut on Dalal Street last year, said that the conversion relates only to loans already extended in the past and does not involve any fresh infusion of capital funds by the company.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of HMA Agro Industries was subscribed 1.62 times on the last day of subscription on June 23. The Rs 480-crore IPO had a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 330 crore. The price range for the offer was Rs 555-585 a share.

Earlier, domestic credit rating agency CARE Ratings assigned ‘CARE A2+’ to the company in the short term for the financial year 2025-26.

