Stock under Rs 50 in focus as company approves allotment of 50 lakh convertible warrants - Details

Shares of small-cap stock Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited jumped over 5 per cent in intra-day trading on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, as the company has informed exchanges that its board has approved the allotment of equity shares on conversion of 50,00,000 warrants. The stock opened flat at Rs 29.74 on the BSE but later surged 5.71 per cent to touch the high of Rs 31.44. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 29.89 with a gain of 0.50 per cent from the previous close. In between, the stock touched a low of Rs 29. The scrip has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 5.6 per cent in the period.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Allotment of 50,00,000 Convertible Warrants

The company has informed exchanges that its board has considered and approved the allotment of equity shares on conversion of 50,00,000 warrants in equivalent equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 23.75.

"Allotment of 50,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each at an issue price of Rs. 23.75/- each (including a premium of Rs. 22.75/- per share) upon conversion for equal number of Warrants at an issue price of Rs. 23.75/- each upon receipt of balance amount at the rate of Rs. 17.8125/- (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) aggregating to Rs. 8,90,62,500/-," the filing reads.

Consequent to today's conversation of warrants/allotment of equity shares, the issued and paid-up capital of the company stands increased to Rs 13,01,52,000, consisting of 13,01,52,000 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Share Price History

The counter has given a multibagger return of 295.13 per cent in five years. While it has corrected 24.55 per cent in three years, the scrip has gained 37.82 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 3.13 per cent.