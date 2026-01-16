Stock under Rs 50 hits 5% upper circuit as markets rebound, check share price Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

Mumbai:

Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works are in action as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied on Friday, driven by a sharp jump in Infosys after the company raised its revenue growth guidance for FY26. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 343.44 points to 83,726.15 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 77.65 points to 25,743.25. The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 35.94 against the previous close of Rs 34.56 and later hit an intraday high of Rs 36.28 and was locked in around 5 per cent upper circuit. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,529.16 crore. Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

The counter has delivered a return of 164 per cent, doubling investors' money in one year. The stock has gained over 688 per cent in the two years, over 800 per cent in three years, and over 3,000 per cent in the last five years.

Recently, the company had informed in its exchange filing that its board of directors has approved the purchase of 100 per cent stake in Singapore-based Prisha Infotech.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 4,781.24 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,217.28 crore, according to exchange data.

Stock markets were closed on Thursday on account of the Maharashtra civic polls.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index traded higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower. US markets ended higher on Thursday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.24 per cent to USD 63.61 per barrel.

On Wednesday, the Sensex dropped 244.98 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 83,382.71. The Nifty declined 66.70 points or 0.26 per cent to 25,665.60.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)