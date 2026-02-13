Stock under Rs 50 ends in green even as benchmark indices ended over 1% lower, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of the railway signalling system and LED display manufacturing company, MIC Electronics Ltd, ended today's trading session in green even as benchmark indices tumbled over 1 per cent. The stock ended the session at Rs 41.81 with a gain of 0.34 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,007.67 crore. Earlier, the stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 41.45 against the previous close of Rs 41.67. During the day, it touched the intraday high and low of Rs 42.88 and Rs 40.80, respectively.

MIC Electronics Q3FY26 Results: Revenue Surges 80 Per Cent, Profit Declines Amid Margin Pressure

In its latest exchange filing, MIC Electronics announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Refit Global Private Limited (Refit) to explore potential strategic partnerships.

The agreement may include equity, debt, or hybrid investments, acquisition of shares, assets or businesses, share swaps, preferential issues, or other mutually agreed options.

Through this partnership, MIC Electronics’ large-scale manufacturing capabilities, global technology delivery experience, strong institutional relationships, and financial strength will be combined with Refit Global’s advanced refurbishment platform, proven supply chain, and strong B2C market reach.

Q3FY26 Financial Performance

Hyderabad-based MIC Electronics Ltd reported mixed Q3FY26 results. Net sales increased 80 per cent year-on-year to Rs 90.23 crore from Rs 50 crore in Q3FY25.

However, net profit declined 13.36 per cent sequentially to Rs 1.88 crore. Operating margins fell to 4.40 per cent in Q2FY26 from 10.06 per cent, while PAT margins dropped to 2.08 per cent from 5.73 per cent.

Broader Market Weakness

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell over 1 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 1048.16 points, or 1.15 per cent, to close at 82,626.76. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 336.10 points, or 1.30 per cent, to 25,471.10.

ALSO READ | UP presents Rs 9.12 lakh crore budget: How does it compare to Pakistan and can it match Indian state's outlay?

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)