Stock Under Rs 300: This FMCG share gains over 2% today - Check details

Shares of home-grown FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods) player GRM Overseas gained over two per cent today, i.e. on May 29, 2025, after the company reported its financial results for the January-March quarter of the FY25. The scrip started the session in the red at Rs 295.30 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 296.25. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 294. However, it rebounded to touch the intraday high of Rs 298.25 - a gain of 2.05 per cent. The positive momentum in the stock comes after three days of consecutive fall. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 297.15.

The 52-week high of the BSE smallcap stock is Rs 340.05 and the 52-week low is Rs 122.20. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,799.40 crore.

Quarterly Results

The company, in an exchange filing, said that its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 20.47 crore in the quarter under consideration. The company had earned a profit of Rs 21.16 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 291.38 crore in the January-March quarter as against Rs 405 crore posted in the same quarter of FY 2024.

For the entire fiscal year, the company's profit increased marginally to Rs 61.23 crore from Rs 60.71 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company has approved the conversion of 13,52,000 convertible warrants into 13,52,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, on a preferential basis.

Last year, the company's board approved the allotment of up to 91,00,000 share warrants at an issue price of Rs 150, including a premium of Rs 148 per warrant.

