Stock under Rs 100 in focus as company acquires 100% stake in Singapore-based firm: All you need to know

Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd, a multi-format food service company, are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Singapore-based Prisha Infotech. The transaction is expected to be completed within 12 months, the company said.

The acquisition will be made for USD 150,000. According to exchange filings, the company is expanding its focus on technology-based solutions in the food service and hospitality sectors, in line with its long-term strategy of expansion, diversification, and global presence.

The company said that the addition of Prisha Infotech's software development and programming capabilities will strengthen Spice Lounge's digital base and facilitate access to international markets through Singapore.

Prisha Infotech specialises in enterprise software, digital platforms, and tech solutions for customer-facing businesses, improving operational efficiency, customer engagement, and data-driven decisions.

In the filing, the company said the acquisition will drive innovation in supply chain management, point-of-sale systems, customer experience platforms and analytics-based operations.

The company's stock was trading down 3.02 per cent, or Rs 1.56, at Rs 50.07 on the BSE. Its market cap stood at Rs 3,490.49 crore. Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has lost more than 4 per cent in the past week and more than 19 per cent in the past month. Over the past six months, the stock has returned 80 per cent.

On a YTD basis, the stock has given a multibagger return of 423 per cent so far in the year 2025. On a yearly basis, the stock has gained over 602 per cent in the last 1 year, over 787 per cent in the last 2 years and over 4179 per cent in the last 5 years.

