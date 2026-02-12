Stock under Rs 100 in focus after Rs 73 crore contract win, check full details The shares of the company are in focus after signing a Rs 73 crore LoI for the ‘Primarc Aadvika’ project. The company also plans an NSE listing and approved a 70 per cent stake in Solar Agro-Parks.

Mumbai:

Shares of renewable energy player RDB Infrastructure and Power (RDBIPL) are in focus after the company shared an important business update in its latest exchange filing. The company informed investors that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LoI) with M/s Primarc Projects Private Limited for the construction of the sub-structure and super-structure of the proposed project ‘Primarc Aadvika’.

Details of the contract

As per the key terms of the contract, RDBIPL will undertake sub-structure and super-structure construction work covering an area of approximately 5 lakh square feet in the proposed project. The total contract value stands at Rs 73 crore, excluding applicable taxes.

The work is scheduled to commence nine months from February 11, 2026, and is expected to be completed within 30 months from the start date.

ALSO READ | UP presents Rs 9.12 lakh crore budget: How does it compare to Pakistan and can it match Indian state's outlay?

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)

RDBIPL share price today

At the time of writing, the BSE-listed stock was trading 1.82 per cent lower, or down by Rs 1.24, at Rs 67. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,366.02 crore. During the day, it touched an intraday high and low of Rs 68.90 and Rs 67, respectively. The 52-week high and low of the stock is Rs 91.89 and Rs 35.

NSE listing plan under consideration

In a recent exchange filing, the company stated that it is preparing for a direct listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as part of its next phase of development.

The proposal was approved at the board meeting held on February 3, 2026, and is currently subject to necessary approvals.

According to the company, listing on the NSE is expected to enhance liquidity in its shares, expand its investor base, and provide improved capital-raising opportunities. The company believes this move will support its future growth and strategic expansion plans.

Investment in solar agro-parks

The company also recently informed the exchanges that its board of directors has approved a proposal to subscribe to 70 per cent of the equity share capital of Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited, a company operating in the solar energy sector.