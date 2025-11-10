Stock under Rs 100 gains as company revises solar power project agreement for 5 sites in Maharashtra: Details Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade today after sliding for the past three sessions tracking positive trends in Asian markets and buying in blue-chip stocks.

Mumbai:

Shares of RDB Infrastructure & Power Limited gained on Monday, November 10, 2025 after the company shared update regarding modification in solar power project agreement with Stargen Power Private Limited. As part of the modification, the contract value has been increased from Rs 225 crore to Rs 276 crore. "The Company enter into an Addendum to Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) dated 08th November, 2025 to modify the terms of MOU dated 22nd September, 2025 with Stargen Power Private Limited for execution of Solar Power Projects of 52 MW (AC)/ 65 MW (DC) to be developed across 5 (five) sites near Nagpur, Maharashtra," the company said in the exchange filing.

This change applies to 52 MW (AC)/65 MW (DC) solar power projects being developed at five locations near Nagpur, Maharashtra. The contract is to be completed within one year of commissioning for all sites, and may be extended if required with mutual consent.

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 54.49 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 53.06. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 53.12 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,052.49.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 62.68, and the 52-week low is Rs 35.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained over 3 per cent in the past week and over 12 per cent in the past month. However, it has remained flat over the past six months. On an annual basis, the stock has gained over 4 per cent in the past year, over 782 per cent in the past two years, over 1,417 per cent in the past three years, and over 4,017 per cent in the past five years.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade today after sliding for the past three sessions, tracking positive trends in Asian markets and buying in blue-chip stocks. Besides, traders said fresh foreign fund inflows also supported investors' sentiment.

