Stock of company indexed in BSE 1000 trades in green as company's revenue jump 46%, check details

Mumbai:

Speciality chemicals company Fineotex Chemical Ltd has announced its third-quarter results, reporting steady growth in profitability and revenue. Despite a weak opening in the broader stock market, the company’s shares began the trading session in the green. The stock opened at Rs 24.53 against the previous close of Rs 24.09 on the BSE. During the session, it touched a high of Rs 24.74 and a low of Rs 23.48. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 24.35, up 1.08 per cent. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 2,789.90 crore.

Net profit and revenue growth

On a consolidated basis, net profit increased 8.23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 30.12 crore, compared to Rs 27.83 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total operating revenue surged 46 per cent during the quarter, rising from Rs 130.9 crore to Rs 190.4 crore.

Operational EBITDA increased to Rs 34.84 crore. The company stated in its filing that the rise in EBITDA reflects strong operational efficiency.

Consolidated business volumes also grew by around 39 per cent year-on-year, indicating improved demand and business expansion.

Quarter-on-quarter improvement

The company also delivered better performance compared to the previous quarter. Net profit rose 15.50 per cent from Rs 26.08 crore reported in Q2FY26. Operating income increased 31 per cent compared to Rs 190.46 crore in the previous quarter.

Acquisition of CrudeChem Technologies

During the same quarter, the company, through its subsidiary, completed the acquisition of US-based speciality chemical manufacturer CrudeChem Technologies (CCT Group).

The company stated that the acquisition supports its global expansion strategy and strengthens its technical capabilities and leadership in high-performance and sustainable chemical solutions. The CrudeChem Technologies Group manufactures advanced chemical fluid additives and oilfield chemical solutions for the oil and gas sector.

ALSO READ | 'Better to abolish RERA': Supreme Court slams Real Estate Regulatory Authorities, says it benefits builders

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)