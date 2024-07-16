Tuesday, July 16, 2024
     
  5. Stock markets update: Nifty hits fresh record high in early trade, Sensex surges 185 points

In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 185.55 points to 80,850.41. Meanwhile, the Nifty rallied 63.35 points to hit a new all-time peak of 24,650.05 on Tuesday morning.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: July 16, 2024 9:56 IST
Stock markets update
Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for July 16.

Stock markets update: In early trade on Tuesday, the Sensex surged by 185.55 points, reaching 80,850.41, reflecting strong investor sentiment and positive market dynamics. Meanwhile, the Nifty also saw substantial gains, rallying by 63.35 points to achieve a new all-time high of 24,650.05. This upward movement is indicative of robust investor confidence amid favourable economic indicators and corporate earnings reports. Market analysts attribute the rise to increased buying across sectors, including banking, IT, and FMCG, bolstering the overall market sentiment. 

More details to be added. 

