Stock markets today November 28: Sensex, Nifty open with marginal gains in early trade

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices opened with marginal gains in early trade on Thursday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 31 points to 80,250. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 2 points to 24,250.

At the start of today’s trading session, sectors such as Realty, FMCG, and Media saw gains of 1% each, while the IT index experienced a decline of 1%. On the Nifty, companies like Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life, Adani Ports, HUL, and Coal India were major gainers, while Eicher Motors, M&M, Infosys, Cipla, and Trent witnessed declines. The BSE Midcap Index was trading in the green, reflecting positive sentiment in mid-cap stocks.

More details to be added.