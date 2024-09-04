Stock markets suffer on second consecutive day; Sensex tanks 541 points, Nifty at 25,105 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Stock markets update for September 4

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Wednesday amid weak global market trends and foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 541.08 points to 82,014.36 after a weak beginning. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty also dropped 174.10 points to 25,105.75

Among the 30 Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank were the major laggards. Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were trading sharply lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,029.25 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.61 per cent to USD 73.30 a barrel.

Rupee against dollar

The rupee rose 2 paise to 83.96 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday aided by a weakening dollar against major currencies overseas and a drop in crude oil prices. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.14 per cent to 101.67. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, declined 0.62 per cent to 73.29 in futures trade.

ALSO READ: Fintech sector attracted about USD 6 billion in investments in last two years, says RBI Governor